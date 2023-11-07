Ex-Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu set to wed girlfriend Reggietta Affua Arthur

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is gearing up to exchange vows with his beloved Reggietta Affua Arthur.

The former Great Olympics player celebrated for his remarkable skills in midfield, has bid farewell to bachelorhood, and fans got a sneak peek of their pre-wedding moments in photos released on Tuesday, November 7th.

While the wedding's date and venue remain a closely guarded secret, it promises to be a gathering of football luminaries and ardent supporters, all eager to commemorate this new chapter in Badu's life with reports suggesting the upcoming weekend as the time for the much-awaited occasion.

Hailing from Berekum Badu's journey in the football world began with local club Berlin F.C. He later signed with Berekum Arsenal and even had trials in England with Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers. His illustrious career has seen him play for various clubs, including Udinese, Hellas Verona, Qingdao FC, and Bursaspor.

He was a key member of the Black Satellites team that won the U-20 World Cup in 2009 over[owering Brazil in the final via penalty shootout after a dramatic goalless draw in Egypt.