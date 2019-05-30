Ex-Black Stars video analyst Gerrard Nus believes past AFCON disappointments can help Ghana succeed in Egypt

Former Black Stars video analyst Gerrard Nus believes previous disappointments at the Nations Cup should give the team the urge to succeed at competition in Egypt this summer.

The 34-year old, who worked during the tenure of coach Avram Grant adds the current Black Stars team has enough experience to end Ghana's 37-year wait for AFCON glory.

“Even though I am not with the team anymore, I believe that the GFA should learn and take notes from the previous tournaments and learn from them,' he is quoted as saying by citisportsonline.com.

"All the lessons should guide them to help them put new things in place. There is a new technical staff and new players and so, there is the need to take all the experiences from those who have been at AFCON tournaments and add some new perspectives.

"I believe that these things will help put Ghana closer to winning the title.”

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 29-ma provisional squad that will begin camping in the United Arab Emirates on June 1st.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.