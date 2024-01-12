Ex-CAF chief Kwesi Nyantakyi: Messi is my all-time favourite player

Former CAF Vice President Kwesi Nyantakyi has named Argentina's Lionel Messi as his all-time favourite player.

Nyantakyi made this known in an interview with Starr FM, citing Messi's exceptional talent and success on the field.

According to Nyantakyi, he had the opportunity to watch Messi play during his visits to La Masia, where he also met Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

However, he believes that Messi stands out among them all due to his incredible skill and achievements.

"I used to visit and watch La Masia and that was when I got to know Xavi, AndrÃ©s Iniesta and Messi but Lionel Messi is just brilliant and he is my all-time greatest and best player," he said.

Messi has indeed proven himself to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, with a remarkable track record that includes multiple championships, including World Cup and individual awards.

He has won the Ballon d'Or a record eight times and has claimed four Champions League titles, in addition to scoring over 800 goals and providing over 300 assists.

After a highly successful spell in Europe, Messi this year joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, where he continues to impress fans with his exceptional skills. Throughout his career, he has consistently performed at an elite level, earning him widespread recognition and admiration.

Overall, Nyantakyi's endorsement of Messi as his all-time best player comes as no surprise, given the Argentine's unparalleled accomplishments in the sport.