Ex-Chelsea star Michael Essien eulogizes Didier Drogba after retirement announcement

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has saluted ex-Chelsea teammate, Didier Drogba, describing him as one of the best players he has lined up with, following the Ivorian's retirement from football.

Drogba officially announced his retirement from football after amazing career for both country and at club level.

Essien played with Drogba at Chelsea from 2005 to 2015 and won many laurels together.

Drogba announced his retirement on Twitter, saying: "I wanna thank all the players, managers, teams and fans that I have met and made this journey one of a kind. If anyone tells you your dreams are too big, just say thank you and work harder and smarter to turn them into a reality."

However, Essien has hailed Drogba and stated that he is one of the best players ever to play with.

Mon frere @didierbrogba. It was a pleasure playing with you. You inspired many of us to go the extra mile and you have been a great ambassador for African Football and @chelseafc. Thank you brother and good luck in your future career.⚽💙 pic.twitter.com/ACDo8sbl0x

— Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) November 22, 2018

Drogba won three Premier League titles in his first eight years at Chelsea, including in each of his first two seasons in England, as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2006-07 and 2009-10.