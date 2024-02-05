Ex-Comoros coach Amir Abdou open to coaching Black Stars

Former Comoros coach Amir Abdou has openly declared his interest in taking over as the coach of the Black Stars, expressing his willingness to step into the role if approached by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Abdou who now heads the Mauritania national football team gained international recognition for masterminding a surprising victory over Algeria during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), eliminating one of the continent’s football powerhouses.

In a private conversation verified by journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Abdou highlighted his eagerness to lead the Black Stars.

"Who wouldn’t want to coach Ghana?" he exclaimed when asked about his interest in the current vacant head coach position of the Black Stars, as quoted by max.com.gh.

Abdou, a French-born coach, has previously showcased his coaching prowess by guiding Comoros to a memorable 3-2 victory over Ghana, resulting in the Black Stars' group-stage exit in the 2021 AFCON. The result also meant he led Comoros who were playing as debutants to a historic round of 16 stage.

The revelation comes at a crucial time for Ghana, which is in the process of selecting a new coach following the departure of Chris Hughton.

Other notable candidates reportedly in contention for the position include German tactician Jurgen Kohler, former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu, and Tom Saintfiet, the former coach of The Gambia.