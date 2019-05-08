Ex-Danbort FC star Laar Ibrahim on target again as four-star Naestved BK thump Roskilde FC

Ghanaian youngster Laar Ibrahim was on target again for Naestved BK as they hammered Roskilde FC 4-1 in the Danish First Division League on Wednesday.

Ibrahim continue to endear himself with the Danish Super League promotion chasers faithful after hitting the back of the twine in their heavy win in midweek.

The young hitman joined the Green and White lads from Ghanaian second-tier side Danbort FC during the winter transfer window.

After waiting for almost three months to make his competitive debut, the towering forward is gradually winning over the side’s fans with his predatory instinct.

He opened his goal scoring account last Wednesday in a friendly encounter with Slagelse B&I before hitting another one in their 3-1 loss against Hvidovre IF in the league three days later.

Laar kept up his hot-streak form midweek when he fetched their opener in the 25th minute.

Further goals by Kristoffer Munksgaard, Ahmed Hassan and Christoffer Boateng completed the route, with Younes Bakiz grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

Naestvaed are sitting 3rd on the table with 48 points from 30 games.