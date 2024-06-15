Ex-Division One chief Ntow Fianko condemns alleged Player Impersonation by RTU

Former chairman of the Division One League Board, Ntow Fianko, has strongly criticised Real Tamale United (RTU) following an alleged player impersonation incident in their outstanding week 28 game against Dreams FC.

The controversy arose when RTU players boycotted the match due to six months of unpaid salaries. In response, the club allegedly fielded different players while listing the names of the boycotting players on the match sheet. This deceptive move has led to official charges being filed against RTU and some of its officials by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Speaking to Peace FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com, Ntow Fianko expressed his dismay at the situation: "These are not RTU players; they are second division players. We are playing Premier League competitive league with one match to the final match. It is not that no RTU player produced their card or they have a red card and won't play."

Fianko continued, "This is something that hasn't happened before. It is very, very bad and nobody should defend it. Second-division players are playing in the Premier League under the guise of being RTU players. These players have no legal connection to RTU and are not eligible under any law to don the jersey of RTU and play the match."

Dreams FC took full advantage of the situation, thrashing Real Tamale United 8-1 in the fixture. This is not the first time RTU players have threatened to boycott a match in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season due to unpaid salaries.

Real Tamale United, who have already been relegated from the top flight, have had a chaotic season both on and off the pitch. They are set to play Accra Great Olympics in their final game of the season. The GFA's investigation into the alleged impersonation incident will likely have significant repercussions for the club and its officials.