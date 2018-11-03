Ex-Dreams FC forward Michael Sarpong bids farewell to the club after Rayon Sport move

Former Dreams FC striker Micheal Sarpong has expressed gratitude to the club after joining Rwandan club Rayon Sports.

The forward who joined the Dawu based side at the beginning of season left in the summer.

The versatile attacker took to his official twitter handle to thank the club and also reflected on his time over there.

” I want to thank everyone at the club and all the fans of @DreamsFootballC for the good memories we shared together both on and off the pitch. It was truly an honour to play alongside you guys! ” I will always carry this team in my heart”

Sarpong was on target for his new club last Wednesday in their 2-0 Victory in the Rwandan league.