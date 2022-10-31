Ex-England striker Darren Bent lauds Thomas Partey's impact at Arsenal

Former England and Sunderland forward Darren Bent is full of praise for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Black Stars midfielder starred for Arsenal, scoring a stunner in their thumping win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been a key cog in Arsenal's renaissance this season, with his presence in the team making them invisible.

Bent who was watching the Gunners make light work of Forest extoled the Ghanaian's display.

"Thomas Partey is key to this Arsenal team, more control more protection for the back line," he wrote on Twitter.

Arsenal got off to a great start after Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock after just nine minutes into the game.

Reiss Nelson scored a quick-fire brace after the break before Partey's stunner extended the lead to 4-0.

Martin Odergaard put the icing on the cake with a thunderous strike late in the game.

With Thomas Partey in the team, Arsenal are yet to lose a game in the English Premier League.