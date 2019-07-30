Ex-France defender Laurent Blanc lined up for Morocco coaching job

French legend Laurent Blanc has been linked with the vacant head coach role of the Morocco national team according to local reports.

The ex-France defender is expected in Morocco in the coming weeks to conclude his personal terms and formalities with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation ahead of official announcement.

The 53-year-old former Girondins Bordeaux, Paris St. Germaine and France manager will be replacing fellow Frenchman Hervé Renard.

Renard resigned from his post after guiding the Atlas Lions to a round of 16 elimination in the recently ended 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Blanc, if appointed the head coach of the Atlas Lions will be tasked to guide the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and also book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

By Nuhu Adams