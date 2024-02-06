Ex-Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet interested in vacant Black Stars job

Former Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has shown interest in becoming the next coach of the Black Stars and has submitted his CV, as confirmed by reliable sources.

The 50-year-old Belgian has officially submitted his application to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for consideration, marking a significant step in the race to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Chris Hughton.

Ghana, a four-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion, faced a disappointing exit in the group stage of AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, failing to progress further.

The subsequent dismissal of Hughton has paved the way for a new coach to lead the Black Stars.

Saintfiet recently stepped down as the manager of the Gambia national football team.

Under his guidance, Gambia qualified for their first AFCON in 2021, achieving a commendable quarter-final finish.

Despite a challenging 2023 Nations Cup campaign in Ivory Coast, where the team failed to secure any points, Saintfiet aims to bring his experience and expertise to the Black Stars.

With a wealth of experience in African football, Saintfiet has previously served as the head coach of Namibia (2008), leading teams in Zimbabwe, Malawi, Togo, Ethiopia, and Gambia. Additionally, he has contributed to Nigerian football as a technical advisor.

As the coaching selection process unfolds, Saintfiet's application adds an intriguing dimension to the quest for the next leader of the Black Stars, and his successful tenure with Gambia highlights his potential candidacy for the role.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to announce a new coach soon as Ghana prepare for their next assignment in June where they will face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.