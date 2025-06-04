GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw backs Nico Williams’ potential move to Bayern Munich

Published on: 04 June 2025
Ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw backs Nico Williams’ potential move to Bayern Munich

Former head coach of the German national team, Joachim LÃ¶w, has spoken highly of Nico Williams, backing his possible move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Williams, 22, has been linked with a move to the German Bundesliga club this summer as the club moves to reinforce the first team ahead of the next football season.

Asked whether signing the Spanish forward of Ghanaian descent will be good for Bayern Munich, Joachim LÃ¶w answered in the affirmative, describing Nico Williams as a game-changer.

“Absolutely, because he is a game changer due to his skills,” the 65-year-old told BILD.

Nico Williams continued his development in the 2024/25 football season. In the campaign, the youngster scored five goals and provided five assists after making 29 appearances for Athletic Club in La Liga.

He also scored five goals and provided two assists after making 13 appearances in the Europa League.

Nico Williams is a transfer target of several top clubs in Europe, including English Premier League side Arsenal.

The youngster has a â‚¬60 million release clause and will not be easy to poach from Athletic Club this summer.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more