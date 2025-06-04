Ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw backs Nico Williams’ potential move to Bayern Munich

Former head coach of the German national team, Joachim LÃ¶w, has spoken highly of Nico Williams, backing his possible move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Williams, 22, has been linked with a move to the German Bundesliga club this summer as the club moves to reinforce the first team ahead of the next football season.

Asked whether signing the Spanish forward of Ghanaian descent will be good for Bayern Munich, Joachim LÃ¶w answered in the affirmative, describing Nico Williams as a game-changer.

“Absolutely, because he is a game changer due to his skills,” the 65-year-old told BILD.

Nico Williams continued his development in the 2024/25 football season. In the campaign, the youngster scored five goals and provided five assists after making 29 appearances for Athletic Club in La Liga.

He also scored five goals and provided two assists after making 13 appearances in the Europa League.

Nico Williams is a transfer target of several top clubs in Europe, including English Premier League side Arsenal.

The youngster has a â‚¬60 million release clause and will not be easy to poach from Athletic Club this summer.