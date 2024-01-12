Ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi announces plan to enter academia, eyes lecturer role

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has announced his plans to pursue a career in academia.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Nyantakyi revealed that he aspires to become a lecturer and eventually a doctor in academia.

The former CAF Vice President and FIFA Executive Council member, who has been out of football administration since the release of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' #12 football expose, expressed his enthusiasm for teaching and sharing his knowledge with others.

"I am aiming to be a lecturer soon," he said. "I'll be entering into academia. I want to become a doctor in academia and a lecturer."

The former GFA boss, who is also a former 1st Vice CAF president, stressed that he is eager to acquire the necessary skills required for his new career path. "That is what I want to do and I will do that soon," he added.

Nyantakyi's achievements in football administration are well-documented, having qualified Ghana for three consecutive Fifa World Cups in 2006, 2010, and 2014, and overseeing the Ghana U-20 team's historic victory in the World Cup.

His transition to academia marks a new chapter in his professional life, and he is excited about the prospect of sharing his expertise with students.

He is currently serving a 15-year football ban following the controversial documentary by Anas.