Ex-GFA boss Nyaho-Tamakloe reveals condition Chris Hughton must meet to be handed Black Stars job

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe insists Chris Hughton should only be handed the Black Stars job if he agrees to stay in the country.

Otto Addo stepped down as Ghana coach following the Black Stars' early exit from the World Cup in Qatar.

The GFA are in a hunt for a new coach and Chris Hughton seems to be favourite for the job after working with Addo for the past six months.

Although Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the ex-Brighton manager is right for the job, he wants Hughton to stay in Ghana if he wants to coach the Black Stars.

"I think Chris Hughton will be the right person because of his background. He has the African background; secondly he is a coach with experience and also has had the opportunity to know these boys,” he told the Graphic Sport.

“If Chris Hughton is given the job, then he should come and stay in Ghana and form his local Black Stars to ensure that the nucleus of the team should come from them. He should be able to create and also train strikers for the Black Stars.”