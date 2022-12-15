Ex-GFA boss Nyaho-Tamakloe wants Chris Hughton named Black Stars coach

Former Ghana Football Association chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is backing the idea of appointing Chris Hughton as coach of the Black Stars.

Otto Addo stepped down as head coach of the team after Ghana exited the World Cup at the group stage despite Hughton acting as technical advisor.

Despite the team's failure in Qatar, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the former Brighton manager is the right man to lead the Black Stars.

'I think Chris Hughton will be the right person because of his background. He has the African background; secondly he is a coach with experience and also has had the opportunity to know these boys,” he told the Graphic Sport.

“If Chris Hughton is given the job, then he should come and stay in Ghana and form his local Black Stars to ensure that the nucleus of the team should come from them. He should be able to create and also train strikers for the Black Stars.”

The Ghana Football Association is on a hunt for a new Black Stars coach ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year.