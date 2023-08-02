Ex-GFA technical director Oti Akenteng explains decline of Ghana Football Philosophy launch

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng has revealed that he declined an invitation to attend the launch of Ghana's Football Philosophy (DNA).

Oti Akenteng explained that he turned down the invitation due to not being involved in the formulation of the philosophy, despite his extensive experience.

The GFA recently introduced the football philosophy with the aim of shaping Ghana's football style across all levels of play.

Speaking to Takoradi-based WestGold Radio, Oti Akenteng shared his perspective, stating, "I was even invited for the launch of the football DNA but I didn’t attend the event because I didn’t contribute to it despite the experienced I have gathered. If they [GFA] need me, I won’t decline the opportunity to serve Ghana football again."

Oti Akenteng, 68, had been associated with the GFA in various roles since 2006. He initially assumed the position of Head of the Technical Unit of the GFA after being appointed by the Confederation of African Football. He later ascended to the FIFA level in 2009, holding the positions of GFA Technical Director and Head of the Technical Centre, Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

Oti Akenteng's contract concluded in March 2020, leading to his departure from the GFA Technical Director role. Despite his decision to decline the invitation for the DNA philosophy launch, he expressed his willingness to contribute to Ghana football in the future.