Ex-GFA vice President George Afriyie calls for support for new Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has urged Ghanaians to support newly-appointed Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Hughton was named Ghana coach on Sunday and replaces Otto Addo as the Black Stars head coach.

Afriyie, who was management team member during the appointment of Avram Grant under the previous administration, believes Hughton is the right man for the job.

“Let’s all support him to succeed,” he told Graphic Sports.

“His appointment is long overdue. Because some of us believe that he should have led us to the World Cup. Looking at his pedigree, this is the same thing we did with Avram Grant.

"A coach of his caliber and stature is coming in to manage the players. Chris is a top-notch manager and for me, I commend the GFA for the appointment of Chris Hughton.”

The former Brighton and Hove Albion will take charge of the Black Stars for the first time in the AFCON qualifiers against Angola next month.