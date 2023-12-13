Ex-Ghana captain Anthony Baffoe urges collaboration with veteran journalists to preserve Ghana's Football Legacy

Former Black Stars player and a key official of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), Anthony Baffoe, has passionately advocated for the preservation of Ghana's rich football history.

Baffoe, a key figure in Ghana's football landscape, emphasized the necessity of passing on this historical legacy to future generations.

Calling upon the National Sports Authority (NSA), Baffoe urged collaboration with veteran journalists, whom he referred to as the living archives of the nation.

He proposed the formation of a task force comprising these seasoned journalists, stating, "They are our Google, and I believe when we speak to them, we can produce something exceptionally good for our heroes."

The occasion marked the launch of a significant initiative, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Ghana's historic 1963 AFCON triumph.

This momentous event not only shaped the nation's football legacy but also served as inspiration for subsequent generations.

Happy FM, in conjunction with broadcasting the AFCON, took the opportunity to celebrate the heroes who played pivotal roles in crafting Ghana's football history.

Among the honored individuals were five surviving players from the 1963 Nations Cup tournament: Dodoo Ankrah (Real Republikans), Kofi Pare (Real Republikans), Wilberforce Mfum (Kotoko), Leonard Acquah (Defence Stars), and Anum Okai (Hearts of Oak).