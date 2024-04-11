Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan advocates diversification of Ghana sports beyond football and boxing

Former Black Stars' iconic striker Asamoah Gyan is championing a call for Ghanaian sports authorities to expand their focus beyond the traditional domains of football and boxing.

Gyan's advocacy follows the resounding success of the 2023 African Games hosted by Ghana, which showcased the nation's rich reservoir of talent across diverse sporting disciplines.

Gyan, renowned for his prolific career in football before retiring, emphasized the need to harness untapped potential across various sports.

"In the past, it was football and boxing... Now, we had a high jump guy who also won gold [in the African Games]. We have a lot of potential in weightlifting and all of that," he stated during an interview with 3FM.

The 2023 African Games marked a historic milestone for Ghana, securing its largest-ever medal haul, comprising 19 golds, 29 silvers, and 21 bronzes. Gyan lauded the unexpected triumph of disciplines such as Armwrestling, which emerged as Ghana's top-performing sport, exceeding expectations and inspiring other sports to flourish.

"No disrespect to them [Armwrestling]. It raised eyebrows because nobody expected that but with all due respect to the association, they ended up winning more gold for Ghana, which motivated a lot of disciplines," Gyan remarked.

Gyan's commitment to promoting sports beyond football is evident through his initiative, the All Regional Games, which aims to unearth talents from diverse backgrounds and regions across Ghana.

"The All Regional Games aim to discover talents regardless of popularity or background," Gyan explained. "We want to create opportunities for everyone to showcase their skills, whether they are in the city or on the farm."

Having retired from football in June 2023, concluding a remarkable career as Ghana's all-time leading scorer and Africa's top scorer at the World Cup, Gyan continues to be a pivotal figure in advocating for the development of sports beyond traditional boundaries.