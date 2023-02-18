Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to Christian Atsu 

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is saddened by the death of his former teammate Christian Atsu.

Gyan, who had been praying for the Ghana midfielder after reports of him missing after the Turkey earthquake two weeks ago has joined the football community to mourn him.

Atsu was confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday morning after being trapped under rubble for 12 days.

Asamoah Gyan, who played in several AFCON tournaments and the 2014 World Cup with Atsu took to social media to pay his last respect.

"Rest in Peace, Brother," he wrote on Twitter.

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

"Christian Atsu found and sadly passed away," he wrote.

The news was also confirmed by the Ghanaian agent of the player on social media.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support," he wrote.

"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."

Atsu scored the winner in Hatayspor's last game against Kasimpasa.