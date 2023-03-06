Ex-Ghana captain backs Chris Hughton to do an excellent job as Black Stars coach

Former Ghana captain John Mensah believes new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will do an excellent job in charge of the senior national team.

Hughton was recently appointed as the new coach of the national team, replacing Otto Addo, who resigned after the World Cup.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Mensah urged Ghanaians to support the new coach as he takes charge of the team. He emphasised the importance of the nation's support for Hughton, saying it would "boost him to make rightful decisions and make the nation proud once again."

Mensah went on to say, "Chris is in to do an excellent job and wants success for the Black Stars so we should support him so that he won't feel bad. There's no time again than to throw our full support for Hughton to build a formidable team that can compete.”

Hughton will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng, who both served under Addo during his tenure.

His first task is a doubleheader against Angola later this month in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, with the first leg taking place on March 23 in Kumasi and the return leg in Luanda four days later.