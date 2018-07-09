Ex-Ghana captain C.K Akunnor backs government's bid to cleanse Ghana football

Former coach of AshantiGold SC Charles Akunnor has thrown his support to Government in their quest to cleanse football in Ghana following the investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana Football.

This has led to the suspension of all football activities in the country after the Attorney General to place an interlocutory injunction on the Ghana Football Association.

The former Black Stars skipper wants the process of reviving football in the country so that players and fans will enjoy their football.

“There should be a clean up because its a mess now."

“I hope the authorities will look into it deeply and try to organise quickly."

“Administrators and club owners are paying money and its disturbing."

“I hope a decision will soon be taken as early as possible so players and fans can enjoy their football,” he told Citi Sports in an interview.

The second round of the Zylofon Cash Premier League is yet to start after the government halted all football activities.