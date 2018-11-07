Ex-Ghana captain John Eshun dies in Takoradi after battling illness

Ex-Ghana captain John Eshun is reported dead, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas and Eleven Wise player died on Tuesday, 6 November 2018 in his home at Kojokrom, a suburb in Takoradi.

GHANASoccernet.com understands he had been bed-ridden to the past two years.

Eshun played at the 1968 and 1972 Summer Olympics.

The defender played in two Africa Cup of Nations finals in 1968 and 1970.

Eshun was technical director at Ebusua Dwarfs and was one-time in-charge of Berekum Arsenal.