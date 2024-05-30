Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah criticizes poor communication in phasing out Black Stars veterans

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has expressed concerns about the poor communication surrounding the phasing out of senior players from the national team, which he says is often hurtful.

The latest example is current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, who was excluded from the 26-man squad named by head coach Otto Addo for the upcoming June World Cup qualifiers.

This decision has sparked significant discussion on social media, with a wide range of opinions being voiced.

"This has been a longstanding issue," Appiah remarked. "When you talk to former players like Osei Kofi, you can sense their bitterness. This pattern continued with players like Abedi Pele, Samuel Kuffour, and then my own generation.

"It's all about how you communicate with the players. Senior players, who have contributed significantly and have a wealth of experience, know the team inside out. Simply removing them without proper communication causes hurt.

"That's why some players leave feeling bitter. Each player is different, but we need to manage these situations better to avoid problems.

"Maybe we make some players feel indispensable. Like women, players want to be appreciated and pampered. Once we get used to certain treatments, we expect them consistently. It's all about handling it properly.", he added.

Over the years some veterans such as Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Richard Kingston, John Mensah were not giving a proper send off before they retired.