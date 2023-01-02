Ex-Ghana coach Avram Grant backed to resurrect Zambia

Avram Grant has received massive support from ex-Zambia star Davies Phiri to revive the Chipolopolo.

But the former goalkeeper wants the Israeli to be given full support from stakeholders.

Phiri said: ''He [Grant] is a good coach, the [two-year] contract is good but he needs our support for him to succeed.''

Grant was appointed recently to replace Croat Aljosa Asanovic, who resigned last August.

And the 67-year-old has been tasked to qualify the 2012 champions for the next Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Ivory Coast in 2023.

His first competitive match will be back-to-back qualifiers against Lesotho in March.