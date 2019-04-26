Ex-Ghana coach Avram Grant interested in Scotland job

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has expressed an interest in the Scotland job, GHANASoccernet.con understands.

He joins former Belgium manager Marc Wilmots and ex England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson who have emerged as frontrunners.

Grant's national team experience includes guiding Ghana to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea where he missed out on the title to Ivory Coast on penalties.

Two years later in Gabon, he led the Black Stars to the semi-final of the Nations Cup.

One of Grant's most high profile roles was at Stamford Bridge, where he replaced Jose Mourinho as manager of Chelsea in 2007.