Ex-Ghana coach CK Akonnor commends competence of Black Stars technical team

Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor has lauded the competence of the current technical team of the Black Stars expressing confidence in their ability to build a formidable team.

After Otto Addo's resignation post the 2022 World Cup, the Ghana Football Association appointed Chris Hughton as the head coach of the national team, with Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistant coaches.

Despite facing criticism for Ghana's shaky start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Akonnor, a former captain of the team, praised the credentials of the technical team.

Akonnor stated, "They are able technical men who have done this job for some years now. The likes of the head coach, Chris Hughton, has done well for himself as a manager. We all know him, and he is not a new name in the game."

He added, "Sometimes we tend to blame them a lot, yes I agree, but maybe the players too must also play their part for the team to function; it’s not always the coach’s fault."

The technical team faces the challenge of leading the Black Stars to victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana will be facing record holders Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B as they continue to chase their fifth AFCON title having last won the trophy in 1986.