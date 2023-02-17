Ex-Ghana coach Coach Kwesi Appiah confirm talks with Tanzania giants Simba FC

Simba FA have opened talks with former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to become the technical director of the club.

According to a report by Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, Kwesi Appiah is close to joining the Tanzania club with talks far advanced between the two parties.

Kwesi Appiah recently applied for the Black Stars head coach position which has been handed over to Chris Hughton.

The former Black Stars coach is set to return to club management by accepting the technical director role.

“We are still talking and we are in advanced negotiations,it’s about 70% now. Hopefully we conclude everything soon.” Coach Kwasi Appiah confirmed in an interview on Oyerepa FM.

Kwesi Appiah last time in management was with the Black Stars in 2019 where he left the position after his contract expired.