Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hottest favorite to win GFA PL Exco slot after clearance by Elections Committee

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has been cleared by the vetting committee of the Ghana Football Association ahead of the upcoming election.

The ex-Ghana international successfully passed his vetting as he vies for the Executive Council slot for Premier League clubs.

Appiah is favourite to win the position following the disqualification of Hearts of Oak's Alhaji Braimah Akambi.

The head of Assante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee will stand for election on September 27 in Tamale, as a new GFA administration is elected into office.

The former Asante Kotoko player has worked in various roles since retiring as a footballer, coaching the national team twice.

He also had a spell as coach of Al Merreick in Sudan before returning to head the Kenpong Academy in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku could stand for the FA President position unopposed following the disqualification of George Afriyie.