Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah opens up on stripping off Asamoah Gyan captaincy before AFCON 2019

Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah has finally broken his silence on the decision to strip off Asamoah Gyan the Black Stars captaincy days before the start of AFCON 2019.

The decision caused huge outrage in Ghana, with the former Black Stars captain nearly quitting the national team before the tournament.

However, after some persuasion from the presidency, Gyan made a u-turn to feature at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

According to Appiah, it was the right decision at the moment since Gyan was not going to be active at the tournament.

"I see captaincy as when you are on the pitch you represent the coach and take command of all the players,” Appiah told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube.

“The decision that I took I sat and thought about it and at that time nobody loves Gyan more than me. During my tenure, he helped me along the way he was the one striking."

He added: “When we were going to the Cup of Nations in South Africa John Mensah was the captain.

"That time John wasn't in Ghana so I called him and told him John I have moved you to general captain I am giving the captaincy to Asamoah Gyan. I took that decision when I took the decision then I informed the authorities that this is the decision I have taken."