Ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah reacts to Christian Atsu's death in Turkey

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has paid tribute to the late Ghana and Hatayspor star Christian Atsu.

The 31-year was confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday morning after his body was pulled out of the rubble following Turkey's devastating earthquake which has claimed many lives.

Atsu had recently scored his first goal for Hatayaspor just hours before the natural disaster struck.

He was trapped under rubble for several days before his passing, with the earthquake claiming the lives of over 45,000 people.

Coach Kwesi Appiah who gave Christian Atsu his first call up to the Black Stars in 2012 shared some memories with the footballer in an interview monitored.

“I will say Christian Astu really served the nation (especially Black Stars) and got all that we needed from him. It's unfortunate to loose him at this age, this is when life really begins but losing him now is sad”

“His best game I remember is when Ghana faced Egypt in Kumasi and won massively, though he did very well against Lesotho I rate his performance in the Egypt game highly. His super performance against Egypt made Ghanaians fall in love with him” he told Akoma FM in Kumasi.

“I never saw him getting angry with anyone, he is always serious at training and shows professionalism. He trains with the same discipline and intensity of actual game situation”

“May his soul rest in peace” he said.

Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring 10 goals.

He had stints with FC Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bournemouth among others.

Atsu died at the age of 31.