Ex-Ghana coach Nora Hauptle reflects on start to life with Zambia

Zambia women’s national team coach Nora Hauptle has described her first months in charge of the Copper Queens as encouraging, despite mixed results in international friendlies.

The Swiss tactician officially began her tenure on January 1 and has since led the team through a series of preparatory matches ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“So far, the journey has been good,” Hauptle told CAFOnline.com. “In February, we played two matches against Malawi, and in April, we took part in an international tournament in China. We've mainly focused on our playing principles and a slightly refined style. The players are very open-minded.”

Zambia beat Malawi in one of their February encounters but lost the other. In China, they fell to Thailand before bouncing back to secure a 4-3 win over Uzbekistan. A goalless draw with Botswana followed in May, before a recent narrow defeat to reigning champions South Africa.

Despite the mixed outcomes, Hauptle believes the team is progressing steadily and remains optimistic about their chances at the upcoming tournament.

Zambia have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, DR Congo, and Senegal.