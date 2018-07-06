Ex-Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah urges Kwesi Appiah to maintain current Black Stars squad

Former Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah has entreated Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to stick with the current crop of players in his bid to build a new formidable team ahead of the 2019 AFCON tournament.

The four-time Africa champions are going through a new phase as most of its established stars have either retired from international duty or out of form.

Last month, the new-look team played two friendly games against 2018 World Cup campaigners Japan and Iceland - which they excelled after beating the former and rallying from a two-goal down to draw with the latter.

The performance of team - which was led by Atletico Madrid’s midfielder Thomas Partey - has caught the attention of Vorsah, who believes the team is on the right track in their rebuilding process.

"All I can say about the current Black Stars is that, coach Kwesi Appiah should maintain this squad and balance it with few some one or two experienced players because experience is very important in football, not that we are playing for the playing sake. However, I'm happy with the work of the boys so far," Vorsah told Happy FM.

"Everybody knows Ghana is good when it's comes to football so with a little push everything will be well with our national team."