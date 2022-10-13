Ex-Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko hints at Ghana Premier League return

Former Ghana international Jerry Akaminko is open to a return to domestic football.

Akaminko played for Hearts of Lions where he became a house-hold name before moving to Europe to continue his career.

With the recent rise in experienced players joining the Ghana Premier League after their stints in Europe, Jerry Akaminko is also considering on joining a club in the domestic league.

“It’s possible I can play back in Hearts of Lions, it’s a good thing", the center-back said in an interview on Radio Gold.

“Sulley Muntari played, Agyemang Badu has joined, few players will join [Samuel] Inkoom is playing already".

“So I think it’s a good thing, it’s giving us hope that we can also play even when we didn’t want to play or anything.

“It has changed our mind and I think I will definitely play, I will definitely play in the league.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell which team I will play but definitely I will play.”, Akaminko hinted on returning to active football.

Akaminko spent several seasons in Turkey with Eskisehirspor, Istanbulspor, Orduspor and Manisaspor.