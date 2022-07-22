Ex-Ghana defender John Painstil shares view on Europe-born players joining Black Stars

Former Ghana right-back John Painstil insists it won't be a new thing to see players who recently join the Black Stars make the team to the World Cup at the expense of those who played the qualifies.

The former Fulham and West Ham player insists Ghanaians should support Otto Addo and back the team he assembles for the tournament in Qatar.

New players Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu are all expected to make the team to Qatar.

"It's up to him to invite players who will fit his system and philosophy to make sure that he has the right philosophy going forward," Paintsil said as quoted by Kick Ghana.

"So we now become the supporters and spectators. We cannot decide for the coach, if the coach decides to go with the players (that played) the qualifiers or blend them together or go with the youth and experience, we all need to support.

"That thing has been happening, players play qualifiers and they don't get the opportunity to play in the main tournament so its part of the game," he insisted.

Painstil played for Ghana at two World Cups, in 2006 and 2010.