Ex-Ghana defender John Paintsil advises Arsenal star Thomas Partey on how to choose new club

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has advised Thomas Partey on his next club choice after the Arsenal midfielder reportedly handed in a transfer request.

Paintsil stressed the significance of Partey joining a club where he would feel at ease and receive adequate playing time, given his club and national team responsibilities.

While reports of interest from Juventus in Italy and a Saudi Arabian club offering a lucrative contract have surfaced, Paintsil has advised Partey to follow his heart and prioritize playing time.

He cited his own experiences with restricted playing time during his career, emphasizing that the decision ultimately rests with the player, despite offers from agents.

“Football is business, it’s not just playing for fun and as a player, you should know whether where you are going to play would guarantee you enough playing time.

“Especially, as a national team asset, you always need to be ready for the national call-up as well. So, if going to Juventus will help him get enough playing time to be ready or going to Saudi to get enough playing time to play for the national team, the decision lies on the player,” Paintsil told Graphic.com.

Partey is rumored to be on his way out as the team pursues a summer transfer for midfielder Declan Rice. The signing of the West Ham player might put Partey lower down the pecking order in boss Mikel Arteta's plans.