Ex -Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi suggests Ghana's football style echoes South American flair

Former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has offered insights into Ghana's football identity, drawing parallels with the renowned playing style of countries in South America.

This commentary comes in the wake of Ghana's recent disappointments, the Black Stars' notably their premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview with GTV Sports Plus, Nyantakyi candidly expressed his observations about Ghana's football philosophy, suggesting an inherent alignment with the distinctive South American style of play. He made these remarks following the team's second untimely departure from AFCON in recent years.

"Ghana appears to have an unwritten philosophy that aligns with the South American style of play," Nyantakyi remarked during the interview.

Ghana, once proudly was recognized for a unique and captivating playing style that set the nation apart on the footballing stage. However, recent criticism from football enthusiasts in Ghana suggests discontent with the current playing style, attributing it to the team's struggles in scoring and defending.

Football-loving Ghanaians have voiced their concerns, stating that the team's current style diverges from the successful approach that was rooted in the nation's history of exposure to European professional football combined with a strong inclination to play possession-based football.

Meanwhile, a committee has been set aside to get a new coach for the Black Stars following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.