Ex-Ghana FA boss Lepowura Alhaji Jawula to be buried in USA today

Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula who passed away on Saturday will be laid to rest in the United States of America (USA) today, in line with the Islamic religion.

There will be a burial prayer for the late Chief on Sunday evening (January 22) at his family house in Accra Newtown, at 7:00 pm towards his burial.

The prayers at his family house in Accra have been scheduled to coincide with 1 pm time in the USA where preparations are being made to lay him to rest.

A statement from the Islamic Centre of Nashville (ICN), Bellevue Mosque confirmed that the former Ghana FA Boss died on Saturday.

"It is our deepest sorrow to inform you that Brother Mohammed Nura Deen Jawula passed away today. He was the father of Sis Eliham Jawula–Imam and father-in-law of Dr Abbas Imam.

"Janaza (burial prayers) will be on Sunday, January 22, at 1:15 pm at the ICN Bellevue," the statement mentioned.

Alhaji Jawula was Chief of Lepo Kpembe of the Kujolobti Gate in the Northern Region, and retired as a Chief Director of the Ghana Civil Service, and until his death was head of the Professional League Board and a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Inter-clubs competition committee.

He served as the Ghana FA Chairman from 1997 to 2001 and also played crucial roles in the development of Ghana football.