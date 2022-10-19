Ex-Ghana FA spox Sannie Daara urges local journalists: Learn how to write

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara has advised Ghanaian journalists to take up writing seriously in order to meet the profession's new demands.

The CAF Media Officer was speaking at the Betway World Cup Academy held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Wednesday.

The event was organized to train journalists on how to cover the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With Ghana participating in the tournament, the seminar was needed to equip and update Ghanaian journalists on the best practices to cover the World Cup tournament.

The experienced Saanie Daara, who has covered several tournaments, including two World Cups, urged journalists to take writing seriously.

“You cannot be a good journalist if you are not a good writer. If you cannot write, count yourself out,” he said.

The former BBC journalist also stated that Ghana's writing culture must change, urging journalists to be interested in the journalism behind the story.

Other speakers at the event were Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) president Kwabena Yeboah, Godfred Akoto Boafo, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum and Michael Oti Adjei also threw more light on various ways journalists can cover the World Cup tournament.

The 2022 World Cup is set to begin on November 20, with Ghana in Group H facing Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.