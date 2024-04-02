Ex-Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi eyes Sports Minister role in political transition

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi has voiced his readiness to collaborate with the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, indicating his availability for a ministerial position.

Nyantakyi, who has recently ventured into politics by vying for the NPP parliamentary seat in the Ejisu Constituency, has ruled out any potential engagement with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

With a wealth of experience in sports administration, Nyantakyi has officially transitioned into politics, having submitted forms to contest the NPP parliamentary seat in Ejisu Constituency.

Following the unfortunate passing of sitting Member of Parliament John Kumah, the seat has become vacant. Given the constituency's strong NPP support base, emerging victorious in the parliamentary primaries could pave Nyantakyi's way to parliament in the main elections.

Discussing his political aspirations, Nyantakyi stated, "If NPP comes and they make me a Sports Minister, I may consider it but if the NDC comes and they consider me, it will be difficult."

Furthermore, Nyantakyi affirmed his commitment to leveraging his extensive experience to rejuvenate football in Ghana.

"I will ensure that the GFA takes back its past glory. I am a former President [of the GFA], so I see myself as an insider," he remarked. "Wherever I find myself, I have to use my wisdom to help improve not only football but sports as a whole. I am also a lawyer, so I will use all that to help develop football."

Nyantakyi, who also served as a FIFA Executive Council member, held the position of President of the Football Association from 2005 to 2018.

However, in 2018, he was forcibly removed from office by FIFA and CAF following an investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.