Ex-Ghana FA scribe Saanie Daara reveals why its important not to release Black Stars squad early

Former Ghana FA Communications Director Ibrahim Saanie Daara has revealed some positives behind the decision of Black Stars coach Otto Addo not to release his squad early to the public ahead of the World Cup.

The Dortmund trainer has submitted his provisional squad to FIFA last Friday but is yet to make the squad known to the public.

Meanwhile, Ghana's World Cup opponents Portugal, Uruguay, and the Korea Republic have all announced their provisional squad for the tournament.

According to the CAF Media Officer, Ghana keeping its squad away from its opponents could do the trick for them at the World Cup.

Saanie Daara explained that most of our opponents will be looking for information on the players and the team must go into the tournament with some element of surprise.

“World football has changed completely, and I agree with the point that sometimes you should trick your opponents a bit. As part of it, I will agree with the thought we should not make public our full squad to anybody until the World Cup when we are able to pull surprises,” he told JoySports Link.

“If it is, we want to please fans as they want to know what the squad looks like, fans should also understand that the World Cup is the big deal”

“Through these friendly matches, you can see some of your errors, and players who can fit in certain positions or not. But also, you must go into the tournament with some element of surprise.

“If you don’t and maybe you start playing with your first full team in your friendly matches, already you have given maybe 80% of your strategy to your opponents. These days, people are going into the nitty-gritty, the tiniest details before they play matches. We have 3 video analysts, Portugal has 20. Which means they are monitoring the movements and tricks of every player you have.”, he added.

Ghana is in Group H of the tournament and will face Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.