Ex-Ghana FA spokesperson Randy Abbey slams 'intelligence insulting' General Captain role for Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana FA Executive Committee member and spokesperson Randy Abbey says the decision to elevate Asamoah Gyan as General Captain of the Black Stars is implausible.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed Andre Ayew's installation as the substantive captain and Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah as his deputy last week.

The statement added that Gyan had been elevated to the position of General Captain.

But that has been shot down by Abbey who says it is an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians.

''The decision of who captains a team is that of the coach in consultation with those who manage the game. It will be a recommendation of the coach.. It's his decision. It's obvious that he would discuss with the management,'' Randy said on Joy FM News File Programme.

''We have pretended that there're no issues between the captain and his deputy. To the extent that a decision is taken against Asamoah Gyan and the beneficiary is Dede Ayew and that escalates the issue. It's like you helping my rival to defeat me.

''Asamoah (Gyan) believes this is his last tournament so he would prefer he goes, gives it his best and last shot hoping that he can break the jinx and retire on that and then the news is that 'you will go to the tournament but not as my captain'.

"As for the General Captaincy issues and people describing it as an elevation they should stop that. Both the coach, GFA and everybody should not insult the intelligence of anybody.

''This is not a story you can tell even a kindergarten kid, it is not an elevation. Global football when they bring the team sheet at the Nations Cup they wrote only one C (captain)."

''And it's that captain who would be recognised.''