Ex-Ghana FA spox Ibrahim Saanie Daara reveals tempting Saudi Arabia offer for Thomas Partey

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara has revealed a tempting Saudi Arabia offer midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Black Stars midfielder is currently unattached following the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2025. Partey leaves the Gunners after failing to reach an agreement with the club over a new deal, bringing an end to his five-year spell at the club.

“The interest from Saudi Arabia has been true. And even one more club in Saudi Arabia has been added to the clubs that were originally interested in him.

Despite interest from Europe Saanie has advised the former Arsenal midfielder to move to the Saudi Arabia.

“There are some other clubs also in France and in Italy interested in him[Partey]. But for me, my advice to Thomas, and I’ve told him this thing personally, my advice to him is that at his age, he should look at what he will spend from now until the rest of his life.

“The money from Saudi Arabia is tempting. I think he should go for the Saudi money, it will help him.” he said.

The Ghana international is expected to decide on his future in the coming days having recently ended his spell with Arsenal.