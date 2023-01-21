Ex-Ghana Football Association chief MND Jawula dies aged 74

Former Ghana Football Association president Lepowura MND Jawula is reported dead, GHANASoccernet.com is reliably informed.

According to multiple sources, the stalwart football administrator died in the United States.

He was the Lepowura of the Kujolobito Gate of Lepo-Kpembe in the Northern Region.

Jawula was chairman of the Ghana FA between 1997 and 2021 and his knowledge in the game saw him chair several committees of CAF.

He was also one-time chairman of the Real Tamale United Football Club.

Educational background:

Jawula gained admission to the University of Cape Coast in 1968, where he read English and Economics for his first degree.

He pursued a Master’s programme in African Literature at the University of Ghana, Legon.

It was while pursuing education at those two universities that he was lucky to have been taught by the famous writers; Efua Sutherland and Ama Ata Aidoo, who he said influenced his life greatly.

He later taught for some time at his alma mater, Tamale Secondary School and later joined the civil service.

He worked in a number of districts in the three northern regions as district chief executive.

In 1989, he travelled to Canada as a fellow at the University of Carlton, Ottawa.

On his return, he worked in a number of ministries including the Ministry of Finance as an administrator, Chief Director, Ministry of Harbours and Railways and the Ministry of Health and retired honourably.