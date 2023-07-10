Ex-Ghana footballers will get 50% discount on coaching course fees - Kurt Okraku

The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has announced a 50% discount for former national team players who wish to obtain the requisite coaching credentials from the organisation.

The statement was made during the GFA 29th Ordinary Congress on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Sciences and Technology (KNUST).

The announcement which is expected to encourage former footballers to give back to society through their expertise is an initiative to honour such individuals for their commitment to the national teams in the past according to Kurt Okraku.

"Our heroes, our ex-national team players to be interested in coaching. We want to offer them facilities that would encourage them to go into coaching.

"One of the facilities will be a 50% discount in payment relating to the acquisition of coaching licenses to our ex-national team players," Kurt Okraku, the president of the GFA said.

Okraku also added that with the success of the association's initiative to spot young talents and develop them into professional referees dubbed the 'Catch Them Young Referee Policy', they are willing to invest GHC 200,000 to intensify the program.

It was also indicated that "We have referees managers across all ten regions and they've been working without any monthly support."

The Congress is already underway, with over 120 delegates present, and is anticipated to deliberate on various issues, including a three-term presidency for the president and an increased nomination price for the upcoming GFA election.