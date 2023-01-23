Ex-Ghana forward Godwin Attram reveals why home-based players fail compete in the Black Stars 

Former Ghana international Godwin Attram says home-based players are unable to make it into the Black Stars squad due to their mentality.

According to the former Great Olympics coach, the home-based players do not have the right mentality to compete when given the opportunity.

He explained that these same home grown players turn to have a different mentality when they go abroad which clearly shows when the get invited to the national team.

"Big difference very big it is not competitive now because we call all the players from Europe the local players here they are the ones giving themselves problem. Because in football if you are on the pitch playing everybody sees you," he told Ernest Brew Smith TV on Youtube.

"Sometimes fans will say we didn't do this for this player or that player but nobody will do it for you unless you do it yourself. Our local players here their mentality is the problem that is why when you leave here your mentality changes then you become a different person. Before the competition will come unless they change,"

"With talent you can't tell me talent will decrease in Ghana. I always say that if you talk like that I will tell you the old players Mohammed Polo, Jomens, Pele, Goerge Alhassan, Shamo Quaye started before it got to us Essien and co Sulley and Asamoah so why is it now we are saying it is not good,"

Godwin Attram made ten appearances and scored one goal for the Black Stars from 1997 to 2006.