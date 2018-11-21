Ex-Ghana forward Osei Kofi wants the Black Stars to wrap up AFCON qualification in style when they host Kenya

Former Ghana striker Osei Kofi says the Black Stars should be ruthless when they host Kenya in the final AFCON qualifiers next year.

The Black Stars enhanced their qualifications chances after defeating Ethiopia 2-0 on Sunday, leapfrogging the Walias to second spot.

But the ex-footballers believes a big win against the East Africans will send a signal of what the Black Stars is made off.

"I believe this is a good opportunity for the Black Stars to pick their qualification slot in a grand style. They must be ruthless and defeat Kenya with a wider margin to send a signal to other countries that they are ready for the Afcon," Osei said.

"An emphatic victory always brings good feelings so I'll entreat them to utilize every opportunity they get and score as many goals as they can to qualify."

"The 2-0 win over Ethiopia was good but the performance wasn't better so they shouldn't totally switch off against Kenya in that manner. This is because it can be dangerous when your opponents have good strikers."