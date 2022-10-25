Ex-Ghana forward Yaw Preko speaks on the chances of Barnie and Danlad making Black Stars squad for World Cup 

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko says he will not be surprised if Ibrahim Danlad and Daniel Afriyie Barnie make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The two-home-based players have earned call-ups to the Black Stars under Coach Otto Addo and are likely to make the provisional squad for the tournament.

Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko) and Daniel Afriyie Barnie (Hearts of Oak) both put up a fine performance for the Black Meteors team in the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifier against Mozambique in the first leg on Sunday.

According to the Great Olympics coach, home-based players can make the Black Stars squad for the World Cup depending on what the technical team will be looking for.

Speaking on the chances of home-based players in the Black Stars for the World Cup Yaw Preko said, “It’s a different ball game altogether there, it’s high there, and there is competition.

“They [local players] can make it, it depends on what the coach is looking for.

“We can be here talking about certain things but at the end of the day, it’s the system, the players and what the coach really wants to implement and what he really wants to get out of Danlad Ibrahim and Afriyie Barnieh.

“But if they are able to make it I won’t be surprised.”

Coach Otto Addo has submitted his provisional squad to FIFA last Friday.

Addo will submit Ghana's official squad to FIFA by November 13, just one week before the tournament begins.

Ghana is in Group H of the tournament and will face European giants Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.