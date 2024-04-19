Ex-Ghana goalie Fatau Dauda praises progress of former teammate Stanley Nwabali

Ghana's goalkeepers trainer, Fatau Dauda, has expressed delight in the progress of former Enyimba FC teammate, Stanley Nwabali.

The former Ghana goalkeeper was roommate with Nwabali during his time in Nigeria, helping shape the career of the then young goalkeeper, who was coming through the ranks of the Aba-based club.

Nwabali shot to prominence at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, after just earning his first Super Eagles invite before the tournament, where he immediately became Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper.

The Chippa United goalkeeper helped the three-time African champions reached the final of the competition, where they lost to the host nation, Ivory Coast.

"We used to share the same locker room in Aba Nigeria 2019, with the most successful club in Nigeria (Enyimba International Football Club), the People's Elephant. Keep on being a listener as always. Stanley Nwabali aka “BoBo” stay focused and keep pushing, I wish you all the best in your career," wrote Dauda on X, formerly Twitter.

The former teammates met when Ghana played Nigeria in a friendly in Marrakech last month.