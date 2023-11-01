GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey leads Norwegian outfit Gamle Oslo FK to third division promotion

Published on: 01 November 2023
Adam Kwarasey

Former Ghana international Adam Kwarasey has achieved a significant milestone in his coaching career, guiding Gamle Oslo FK to secure a promotion to the third-division league in Norway.

Having retired from his illustrious career as a goalkeeper in 2022, Kwarasey has transitioned into coaching to nurture and develop talents. He not only serves as the head coach but also as the owner of the lower-tier club that has achieved the remarkable feat of gaining promotion to the third-tier league.

In a recent match, the 35-year-old showcased his tactical acumen as his team clinched a resounding 5-0 victory over Stovner, underlining his coaching abilities.

Kwarasey's international career began when he made his debut for the Black Stars in 2011 at the age of 23, under the guidance of coach Goran Stevanovic. His first appearance for the national team occurred on September 2, 2011, during a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland.

Notably, Kwarasey played a crucial role as Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper during the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Black Stars finished in the fourth position.

Furthermore, he was selected as Ghana's primary goalkeeper for the 2014 World Cup. Although he participated in the games against the USA, he unfortunately missed the other two group matches against Germany and Portugal.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
